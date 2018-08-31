Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Returns from disabled list
Hardy (elbow) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
Hardy will enter the Tigers' bullpen group after spending the last two weeks on the DL with left elbow tendinitis. The 31-year-old had a 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 10.2 innings as a reliever this season.
