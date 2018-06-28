Hardy will return to a relief role for the foreseeable future, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Hardy has started eight games for the Tigers this year, with his most recent outing coming against Oakland, during which he allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings. Though manager Ron Gardenhire previously said that the club would move forward with a six-man rotation, the return of Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) and Francisco Liriano (hamstring) must have changed his mind in recent days. Look for Hardy and his 3.59 ERA to rejoin the rotation in the future should an injury arise to another member of Detroit's staff.