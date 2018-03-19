Hardy is pitching in the ninth innings of Monday's game against the Orioles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hardy has been working his way back from a shoulder impingement suffered in late February. The Tigers want to get him into three spring games before he returns to the active roster. That should be able to happen, barring setbacks, though there's still a chance Hardy opens the season on the disabled list.

