Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Matt Boyd is slated to be recalled from Triple-A ahead of his Tuesday spot start, so Hardy was sent to the minors in order to open up a roster spot. The 30-year-old has posted a 6.16 ERA over 19 innings of relief with the big-league club this season.

