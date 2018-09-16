Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Returns with scoreless frame Saturday
Hardy (elbow) fired a scoreless inning Saturday against the Indians.
Hardy hasn't pitched for 12 days due to elbow inflammation, but he was able to get back into game action Saturday after successfully completing a bullpen session earlier in the week. With his 3.76 ERA and low strikeout rate, the southpaw figures to see mostly middle relief appearances for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Could be available this weekend•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Dealing with elbow inflammation•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Returns from disabled list•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Beginning rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Expected to join bullpen upon return•
-
Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Expected back next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...