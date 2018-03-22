Play

The Tigers optioned Hardy to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Fellow southpaw Chad Bell was also demoted Thursday, which likely clinches an Opening Day roster spot for Buck Farmer as a second lefty out of the Detroit bullpen. Sidelined with shoulder tightness for much of the spring, Hardy didn't make his Grapefruit League debut until Monday, tossing a scoreless frame. With Hardy reporting no complications during the outing, he shouldn't face any restrictions upon heading to Toledo to begin the season.

