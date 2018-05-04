Hardy will be promoted to the big leagues Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hardy failed to make the Tigers' Opening Day roster after battling a shoulder issue for most of the spring. He's seemed unaffected by the issue at Triple-A Toledo so far this year, tossing 24.1 innings with an 0.74 ERA. The veteran lefty has a career 3.62 ERA in 159.1 big-league innings.