Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Set for promotion
Hardy will be promoted to the big leagues Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hardy failed to make the Tigers' Opening Day roster after battling a shoulder issue for most of the spring. He's seemed unaffected by the issue at Triple-A Toledo so far this year, tossing 24.1 innings with an 0.74 ERA. The veteran lefty has a career 3.62 ERA in 159.1 big-league innings.
