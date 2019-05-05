Hardy (forearm) is expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment early in the upcoming week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hardy recently completed a second bullpen session without any discomfort, so he should be ready to move on to the final phase of his recovery program within the next few days. The Tigers have already indicated that Hardy isn't viewed as an option to replace Jordan Zimmermann (elbow) in the rotation, so the southpaw will be ticketed for a bullpen role once activated from the 10-day injured list.