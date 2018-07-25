Hardy will be used out of the bullpen moving forward, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers have an abundance of off days over the next few weeks, so they'll elect to go with a four-man rotation for the time being. Hardy got knocked around for four runs across three innings in his last start, so he'll look for more success as a reliever, though he could be called upon when a fifth starter becomes necessary. The 31-year-old sports a 3.77 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 44 strikeouts over 57.1 innings in 2018.