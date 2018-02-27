Hardy (shoulder) will be sidelined until at least Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hardy was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League appearance over the weekend due to shoulder tightness, prompting the 30-year-old to receive an anti-inflammatory injection Tuesday. The Tigers don't seem too worried about the issue; Hardy will take a few days to rest and recover before hopefully returning to action Friday (or shortly thereafter).