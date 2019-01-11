Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Signs with Tigers
Hardy signed a contract with the Tigers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hardy posted a solid 3.56 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 66:22 K:BB over 86 innings in 2018. The 31-year-old worked the first half of the season mostly as a starter but moved to the bullpen after an elbow injury in August. Hardy seems likely to fulfill a bullpen role in 2019 for the Tigers.
