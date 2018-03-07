Play

Hardy (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session next Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hardy has been sidelined the past 10 days with shoulder tightness. If he gets through the bullpen session without any setbacks, the lefty could be on track to pitch in some Grapefruit League games later next week as he battles for a spot in the Detroit bullpen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories