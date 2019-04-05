Hardy (1-0) allowed one run across two innings while striking out one to earn the win Thursday against the Royals.

Hardy allowed a solo home run to Alex Gordon, but the lefty was otherwise able to navigate through the seventh and eighth innings unscathed, and he scooped up the win in a 5-4 game. Hardy bounced between relief work and starting for the Tigers in 2018, posting a respectable 3.56 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 86 innings of work.