Hardy allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out four in a no-decision Monday against the Twins.

Hardy more than did his job as a spot starter for the injured Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder). He pounded the zone, as he only needed 77 pitches (53 strikes) to get through five frames and save the Tigers bullpen some work. Zimmermann is expected to miss one more turn through the rotation, and with a 3.46 ERA this year, Hardy has earned the right to make that next start Sunday against the White Sox.