Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Struggles continue
Hardy allowed three runs on four hits and a walk across two innings in Thursday's 17-3 loss to the Athletics.
Hardy has now been scored upon in four of his last five appearances, and his season ERA sits at 6.75 through 16 innings. The lefty posted a respectable 3.56 ERA in 2018, but he really hasn't gotten going yet this year after dealing with a forearm injury that sidelined him for a few weeks.
