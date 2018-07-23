Hardy (3-3) surrendered four runs on five hits while striking out three across three innings as he took the loss Sunday against Boston.

The Red Sox jumped on Hardy for two in the second inning, followed by two more in the fourth. This was Hardy's first game back in the rotation after being shifted to the bullpen near the end of June. Despite a less than desirable start, the 31-year-old left-hander figures to remain in the rotation moving forward.