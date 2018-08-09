Hardy (4-4) allowed five earned runs over five innings to take the loss against the Angels Wednesday. He gave up seven hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Long balls did in Hardy, as he gave up three home runs, including back-to-back shots to Justin Upton and Albert Pujols in the fifth inning. Despite the rough outing, Hardy still has a solid 3.63 ERA this season. The lefty will look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the White Sox.

More News
Our Latest Stories