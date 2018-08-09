Hardy (4-4) allowed five earned runs over five innings to take the loss against the Angels Wednesday. He gave up seven hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Long balls did in Hardy, as he gave up three home runs, including back-to-back shots to Justin Upton and Albert Pujols in the fifth inning. Despite the rough outing, Hardy still has a solid 3.63 ERA this season. The lefty will look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the White Sox.