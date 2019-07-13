Hardy (1-1) took the loss Friday against the Royals, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while retiring two batters.

Hardy entered a 5-5 game in the bottom of the seventh inning and promptly allowed a solo home run to Martin Maldonado. A second run scored on a Hardy wild pitch. The lefty has taken a step backward in ERA this season, as it's climbed from 3.56 in 2018 to 4.42 so far in 2019. However, he's been able to lower his WHIP from 1.17 to 0.95, and Hardy could chip away at his ERA if he continues to effectively limit baserunners.