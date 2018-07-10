Hardy (3-2) took the loss in Monday's 10-inning game against the Rays. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings, while striking out two.

Hardy breezed through three batters in the ninth inning but things got a bit more difficult in the 10th. After giving up a one-out triple to Kevin Kiermaier, the lefty walked the next hitter before allowing a walkoff single. Despite the setback, Hardy still has a solid 3.40 ERA, as he's been a solid reliever and spot starter for the Tigers this season.