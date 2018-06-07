Hardy (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing five earned runs on eight hits over six innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.

Hardy had strung together three straight solid starts before Wednesday, giving up just five earned runs over 18 innings, but a strong Boston lineup got to the lefty at Fenway Park. It's unclear at this point if or when Hardy will make another start, but he's pitched well enough to earn another opportunity despite Wednesday's misstep.