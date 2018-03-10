Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Throws bullpen session Saturday
Hardy (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Hardy is working his way back from shoulder tightness and may not be ready by Opening Day. He's expected to pitch in a Grapefruit League game in about a week.
