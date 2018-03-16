Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Throws live batting practice
Hardy (shoulder) threw live batting practice Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The session was Hardy's first live batting practice since suffering a shoulder impingement in late February. The 31-year-old lefty is battling for a spot in the Tigers' bullpen but may not be ready for Opening Day, as he's still yet to appear in a game this spring.
