Hardy (shoulder) threw live batting practice Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The session was Hardy's first live batting practice since suffering a shoulder impingement in late February. The 31-year-old lefty is battling for a spot in the Tigers' bullpen but may not be ready for Opening Day, as he's still yet to appear in a game this spring.

