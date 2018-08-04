Hardy struck out six in seven scoreless innings Friday against the Athletics, allowing one hit and two walks in a no-decision.

Hardy had a brilliant outing but was unfortunately matched up against Brett Anderson who also threw seven scoreless innings. Hardy has now made 11 starts on the year (and three consecutive starts) and sports a 3.25 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 51:18 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will come against the Angels in Los Angeles.