Hardy will rejoin the rotation for Friday's start against the Athletics, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

It's unclear as to whether this is just a spot start for Hardy or if he is temporarily back in the rotation with Michael Fulmer (oblique) expected to be sidelined for at least another week. Either way, he will receive a tough matchup against the surging Athletics. Across 20 appearances (10 starts) with the Tigers this year, Hardy has logged a 3.61 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 6.5 K/9.