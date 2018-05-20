Tigers' Blaine Hardy: To start Monday vs. Twins
Hardy will start Monday's game against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Hardy will make his second spot start in replacement of the injured Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder). The swingman allowed two runs over 4.1 innings in his May 13 start against the Mariners. He'll return to the bullpen upon Zimmermann's eventual activated from the disabled list.
