Hardy (shoulder) is scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hardy has been out since late February with shoulder tightness. He was originally scheduled to throw his first bullpen session Tuesday, so he's ahead of schedule. He was considered unlikely to be ready by Opening Day but with an accelerated schedule could be ready to go in time.

