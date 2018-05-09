Hardy will take the hill against Seattle on Sunday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

With Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list, Hardy will receive at least one start in the Tigers' rotation, though Zimmermann is expected to return at some point next week. During two appearances with the big-league club this season, Hardy has allowed one earned run off one hit while striking out one in 1.1 innings of relief. This will be his first career start in the majors.