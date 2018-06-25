Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Will start Tuesday vs. Oakland
Hardy is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Athletics, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Due to a pair of off days last week as well as the returns of Jordan Zimmermann and Francisco Liriano from the 10-day disabled list, Hardy was temporarily moved to the bullpen, with his last appearance coming June 20 against the Indians. After the Tigers opened a stretch of 20 games in 20 days Friday, manager Ron Gardenhire expanded the rotation to six men, so Hardy should resume picking up starts on five days' rest. The southpaw has shined out of the rotation this season (3.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP in seven starts) and could end up maintaining a starting role once Detroit's scheduled lightens up if he keeps performing at a high level in his subsequent outings.
