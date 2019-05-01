Manager Ron Gardenhire said Hardy (forearm) will be utilized as a reliever upon his return from the 10-day injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

There had been some talk about stretching Hardy out to start when he returns from a forearm strain, but the Tigers don't want to put that stress on his arm. As such, he'll return to the bullpen once healthy, whenever that may be. Prior to landing on the shelf, Hardy notched a 6.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB through 12 innings (eight appearances).