The Tigers outrighted Calvo to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

After being acquired from the Rockies on June 18, Calvo never made any appearances at the big-league level for Detroit before being moved off the 40-man roster. Calvo will continue to pitch in relief at Toledo, with whom he's compiled an 8.88 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and 30:26 K:BB over 25.1 innings.