The Tigers claimed Madris off waivers from the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Madris tried his best to stick around in his brief time in the Rays organization (1.053 OPS, four homers in 10 games with Triple-A Durham), but it wasn't enough. The Tigers have decided to take a chance and will add Madris to the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old infielder figures to compete for a utility role in spring training.