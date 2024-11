The Tigers outrighted Madris on Monday after he cleared waivers.

Madris spent most of the 2024 regular season in Triple-A Toledo, during which he slashed .222/.323/.444 with 21 stolen bases, 19 home runs and 60 RBI across 424 plate appearances. He made 21 appearances for the Tigers and he finished with a batting line of .269/.324/.358 with one home run and five RBI over 74 plate appearances.