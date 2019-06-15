Tigers' Bobby Wilson: Headed to big leagues
Wilson will have his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Friday's game against the Indians.
Wilson is set to get another shot in the big leagues after struggling to a .178/.242/.281 slash line over 47 games a season ago while with the Twins. He'll serve as the backup catcher to John Hicks after Grayson Greiner (back) was placed on the injured list.
