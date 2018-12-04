Tigers' Bobby Wilson: Ink deal with Tigers
Wilson signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Wilson will report to Triple-A Toledo. The veteran backstop appeared in 47 games for the Twins in 2018, slashing .178/.242/.281 with two homers in 47 games. He figures to serve as organizational catching depth in 2019.
