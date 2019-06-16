Tigers' Bobby Wilson: Set for season debut Sunday
Wilson is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Wilson had his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Saturday's game, and now he'll get into the lineup for the first time this season Sunday. The 36-year-old catcher struggled last year with a .178/.242/.281 slash line in 47 games with the Twins, but with Grayson Greiner (back) on the injured list, Wilson should pick up a few starts as the backup to John Hicks behind the plate.
