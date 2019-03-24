Wilson signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Wilson was let go Saturday but will remain in the organization. He's expected to report to Triple-A Toledo and could be an option if injuries strike the Tigers' big-league catchers.

