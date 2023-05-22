Tigers' Brady Allen: Goes to Detroit By RotoWire Staff May 22, 2023 at 6:54 pm ET • 1 min read The Tigers acquired Allen from the Marlins on Monday in exchange for Jonathan Davis.Allen, 23, is hitting .256/.324/.440 with three home runs this season at the High-A level. He was not ranked by MLB.com among the Marlins' top-30 prospects. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.