Dixon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Dixon started all three of the Tigers' games in Kansas City over the weekend, going 3-for-10 with a pair of doubles, a walk, three RBI and two runs. The 27-year-old looks locked in as Detroit's primary first baseman, but he'll take a seat in the series opener in Cleveland while Niko Goodrum mans the position.