Dixon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Dixon opened the scoring with his blast off Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning. The first baseman is hitting .259/.294/.482 with 13 homers, 39 RBI and 27 runs scored in 224 at-bats this season. With a strikeout rate of 31.1 percent, Dixon can be a bit of a boom-or-bust hitter, but he's also 9-for-20 in his last six games.

