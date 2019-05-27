Dixon went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Making his first start of the season at third base, Dixon continued to produce at the plate. The 27-year-old is now slashing .313/.343/.578 through 64 at-bats, and his solid play should lead to more playing time on a Detroit team that has been struggling to score runs consistently.