Hurter picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Yankees, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out three.
Hurter entered in the seventh protecting a 5-0 lead and went on to blank the Yankees for another three innings. He now has two multi-inning saves in his last two appearances, though those came over a week apart. Hurter owns a 3.68 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB in 7.1 innings.
More News
-
Tigers' Brant Hurter: Tallies three-inning save•
-
Tigers' Brant Hurter: Competing for last bullpen opening•
-
Tigers' Brant Hurter: Bullpen spot less secure?•
-
Tigers' Brant Hurter: May work in swing role in 2025•
-
Tigers' Brant Hurter: Picks up win Friday•
-
Tigers' Brant Hurter: Delivers 5.2 hitless frames•