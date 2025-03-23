Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Andrew Chafin are likely competing for Detroit's final bullpen spot to begin the regular season, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hurter and Chafin are both southpaws, which could give them an edge, though the righty Hanifee impressed for the Tigers last year with a 1.84 ERA across 29.1 regular-season innings. Ultimately, all three players figure to see time in the majors this season, as the team will likely shift players into and out of the bullpen. Hurter pitched well last year during his MLB debut, compiling a 2.58 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 45.1 regular-season innings.