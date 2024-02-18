Hurter could force his way into the MLB bullpen conversation if he impresses during camp, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hurter played at three minor-league levels in 2023, topping out at Double-A, where he posted a 10.1 K/9. The lefty has had a K/9 of 10.0 or higher at all four levels he's appeared at over the past two seasons, and he's shown an ability to consistently retire left-handed hitters. Hurter is unlikely to skip Triple-A entirely, but if he looks good in camp and in the early going during the regular season, he may be able to go through the level quickly and make his MLB debut at some point this summer.