Hurter will start Wednesday against the Cardinals in what's expected to be a bullpen game for the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hurter frequently served as a bulk reliever for the Tigers in the second half of 2024, but he's occupied a more traditional relief role through the first two months of this season after missing out on a spot in the Opening Day rotation. The 26-year-old southpaw has pitched well over his 13 appearances, compiling a 2.35 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 23 frames. He hasn't tossed more than 30 pitches in an appearance since April 26, so Hurter may not be asked to work deep enough into Wednesday's start to qualify for a win.