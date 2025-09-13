Hurter (back) has allowed four earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings in three appearances for Triple-A Toledo since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Sept. 6.

Hurter missed a little under two weeks due to the back issue, so he didn't require a rehab assignment at a lower-level affiliate before he made his return to the Toledo bullpen. The Tigers demoted Hurter to Triple-A on Aug. 17 in what appeared to mostly be a roster-management decision, as the southpaw had turned in a 2.45 ERA with 62 punchouts over 58.2 innings with the big club on the season. However, with Hurter having since picked up the back injury and not yet pitching effectively for Toledo since his return from the IL, the Tigers haven't been motivated to call him back up.