While he will compete for a regular rotation spot during spring training, Hurter and Kenta Maeda may end up splitting bulk-relief duties, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

With the Tigers recently adding Jack Flaherty to the mix, they now have a surplus of starting options. Flaherty, Tarik Skubal and Reese Olson all figure to be locked into the rotation. Behind them, Detroit has the likes of Hurter, Alex Cobb, Jackson Jobe, Casey Mize and Keider Montero. With the exception of Jobe, who made his MLB debut toward the end of last year and appeared in just two regular-season contests, all of the other pitchers started games in 2024. The veteran Cobb should snag a rotation spot in the early going, which leaves plenty of players vying for one role. Jobe has the most upside of the bunch and could run away with the job if he impresses, though manager A.J. Hinch may mix and match and use some pitchers in bulk relief. The lefty Hurter and righty Maeda could be a natural pairing in that scenario, with the two potentially working together in some contests.