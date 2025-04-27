Hurter (1-0) gave up one run across 2.1 innings of relief to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles. He allowed a hit and two walks.

After Keider Montero covered 4.1 innings to start the game, Hurter finished the fourth then worked into the seventh to earn his first win of the season out of the bullpen. The lefty has been solid with a 2.65 ERA across 17 innings, which is in line with the 2.58 ERA he posted across 45.1 regular-season innings in 2024. Hurter isn't missing many bats, however, with only 11 strikeouts across those 17 frames.