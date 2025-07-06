Tigers' Brant Hurter: Records hold Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hurter tossed a scoreless inning of relief to record a hold in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Guardians.
After starter Casey Mize dazzled over seven scoreless innings, Hurter worked the eighth for his third hold of the year before Tommy Kahnle closed things out in the ninth. Hurter has been a bit rocky recently, allowing 12 runs (six earned) across seven innings in his last eight appearances. However, the lefty's numbers on the season are still strong, as he's sitting with a 2.72 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 43 innings out of Detroit's bullpen.
