Hurter will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hurter will draw his fourth start of the season, but as was the case in the previous three outings, he'll be operating as an opener once again Saturday rather than a traditional starter. The southpaw tossed 23 pitches in his most recent relief appearance Thursday against the Pirates, so the Tigers are unlikely to ask him to cover more than 2-to-3 frames Saturday. Once Hurter exits the game, right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long is expected to work in bulk relief.