Hurter will start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The Tigers are going to lean on their bullpen to get them through Wednesday's series finale, so Hurter will get a chance to make his first start of the season. The 26-year-old southpaw has been very reliable out of the bullpen so far this season with a 2.35 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 23 frames, and six of his 13 appearances have lasted two innings or more.
